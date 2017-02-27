Coyote sightings have West Haven residents on edge

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Coyotes have been caught on camera lurking in the night in West Haven.

Ashley Greenwood has seen coyotes in her residential neighborhood and that has her on edge.

“I’m more fearful for my kids because the kids like to be out now. Because now that the weather is getting nice they want to be outside and if you’ve got a hungry animal that’s not afraid of people they are going to attack whatever seems small enough,” said Greenwood.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection or DEEP coyote sightings continue to remain high in the state.

“A lot of people can have a run in with coyotes,” said Chris Vann Wildlife Biologist for DEEP.

Vann told News 8 coyotes are capable of traveling five to ten miles a night.

“Coyotes are so adaptable they have moved in to a lot of developed areas where people have lived for 25 years,” said Vann.

The animals are looking for new territory.

“Like foxes and coyotes and bears are seeking space. They take advantage of it where they find it,” said Vann.

Coyotes have been in a wooded area along Chase Lane in West Haven sometimes traveling in pairs.

“They are going to come closer and closer to where we are because they are looking for food,” said Greenwood.

“Development will push animals out of areas and force them to possibly concentrate on more suburban areas,” said Vann.

Vann said it’s important to keep your pets indoors at night.

“You certainly need to be aware. If coyotes are known to be seen in your area your pets are at increased risk,” said Vann. “Outdoor cats certainly get picked off and people who make a bad mistake letting their dogs out at night, usually small dogs coyotes target but even big dogs can be in danger.”

If you encounter a coyote Vann has some advice.

“If you feel it necessary you can shout, yell scare it away,” said Vann.

As for Ashley, she is not taking any chances.

“I’ll keep my animals in at night and my kids,” said Greenwood.