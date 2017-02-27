Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fascinating Collection of Jarred Brains at The Cushing Center at Yale

Published:
cushing-center-brain-collection-at-yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the Cushing Center at Yale.

You can see over 400 brain specimens from the early days of primitive medicine. It’s the collection of Harvey Cushing – the father of neurosurgery.

As the captain of the Yale”s baseball team and pioneer of neuroscience. Many people didn’t realize he struggled with dyslexia.

Did you know that the human brain can process information at 268 mph? That’s 1 mph faster than the world’s fastest car in the world.

It takes five different parts of the brain to laugh at a joke. Now it makes sense… that’s why you aren’t laughing at my joke.

Cushing started working in about 1900 – so some specimens are from 1900 to 1905.

Cushing Center Coordinator, Terry Dagradi explains the connection of the exhibit to everyday life:

Everything is connected to our brains. Whether it’s creativity, physical ability or analytical process. We once had a child come in and say “are these brains were still thinking?” And it’s sort of a fascinating thought, about what children see when they see a brain.

You can visit the Cushing Center at Yale, or schedule a tour here.

