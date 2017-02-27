Deadly Car Rollover Crash in Groton

By Published:
grotonpolice

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – In the early morning hours of February 27, 2017 Groton Town Police responded to a one car rollover crash on Military Highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive. Police say the driver was found outside of the vehicle by passing motorists. First responders began treating the male driver at the scene. He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London and flown by Life Star to Yale-New Haven hospital.

The driver later passed away from the injuries he got from the crash. Police are not releasing his name until next of kin is notified. You are asked to contact the Groton Town Police if you witnessed the crash or have any information that could help police in the investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s