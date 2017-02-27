Deadly Car Rollover Crash in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – In the early morning hours of February 27, 2017 Groton Town Police responded to a one car rollover crash on Military Highway between Lestertown Road and Fulton Drive. Police say the driver was found outside of the vehicle by passing motorists. First responders began treating the male driver at the scene. He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London and flown by Life Star to Yale-New Haven hospital.

The driver later passed away from the injuries he got from the crash. Police are not releasing his name until next of kin is notified. You are asked to contact the Groton Town Police if you witnessed the crash or have any information that could help police in the investigation.