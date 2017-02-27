East Windsor selected for location of state’s third casino

Related Coverage East Windsor approves casino development agreement

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A former movie complex in East Windsor has been selected for the location of Connecticut’s third casino.

The East Windsor Board of Selectmen unanimously passed a development agreement over the weekend. The new gaming center is designed to compete with a big new casino that’s now under construction in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Related: East Windsor approves casino development agreement

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes will jointly run the new facility.

“Today’s announcement is a critical step towards our goal of saving Connecticut jobs and revenue,” said Kevin Brown, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe said in a press release. “We’re honored to have the community of East Windsor by our side as we move forward with bringing our facility to life.”

“From the beginning, we’ve said that we want to site our new facility in a town that’s eager to have us. With the unanimous vote by the Board of Selectmen, East Windsor fits that bill, and we’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with them,” said Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.