Experts recommend eating yogurt

(WTNH) — Becoming healthier is something many people talk about throughout the year, so what do you eat when you’re hungry. We’ll experts say you should think of grabbing yogurt for a healthy snack.

According some experts no matter the kind of yogurt; whether it’s plain, greeK, flavored or low fat yogurt, it is packed with protein, vitamins and minerals. Plus get this, if you eat eat an 8 ounce cup of low-fat yogurt, you’re getting close to half of your daily calcium requirement.

According to CNN, yogurt is made from milk fermented with the bacteria Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. These beneficial bacteria, also known as “probiotics,” help preserve yogurt and improve its taste. (Other probiotics are often part of the microbial culture used to make yogurt and are usually listed on the ingredient statement, but L. bulgaricus and S. thermophilus are required).

Experts say if you want to give your yogurt a nutritional upgrade, go for Greek yogurt, which can pack about double the protein of regular yogurt thanks to its straining process, which removes the liquid whey along with some sugars. For example, a 6-ounce cup of nonfat plain Stonyfield yogurt has 8 grams of protein and 12 grams of sugar. But a slightly smaller size (5.3 ounces) cup of nonfat plain Greek yogurt has 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of sugar. The Greek version also has about half the sodium (60 milligrams vs. 115 milligrams).