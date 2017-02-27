Former Cromwell sergeant allegedly charged with fraud

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Cromwell police sergeant was arrested and charged Monday with workers’ compensation fraud by inspectors from the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit.

Jonathan Mantel, 51, had been receiving disability benefits as a result of a knee injury he allegedly suffered in June 2016, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The warrant states this on-the-job injury supposedly left him unable to work as a Cromwell police sergeant. However, the warrant says surveillance was conducted over a nine-day period in October 2016 that showed Mantel working at his house, lifting and moving materials and using power tools.

According to the arrest warrant, Mantel received approximately $27,487 in workers’ compensation benefits and another $15,255 in salary from the town of Cromwell to bring him to full pay of $42,742.

Mantel was released on the promise to appear in Middletown Superior Court on March 7, 2017. The charges are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until and unless he is proven to be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The case will be prosecuted by the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit.

