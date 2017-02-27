Goodwill store and donation center opens in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut retail store and donation center has just opened in Stamford with more than 11,300 square-feet of retail space.

The store, which is located at 587 Elm Street, has a drive-thru donation station and offers a wide variety clothing, electronics, and furniture.

“Stamford has been a wonderful supporter of Goodwill, and we’re thrilled to be able to open this second location in the city. We’re determined to helping Connecticut residents achieve greater self-sufficiency and independence through job training and other support services. This second location in Stamford aids that mission, employing more than 65 people from the community,” said Vickie Volpano, President and CEO, Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

It is a non-profit organization that has been providing employment and other services to people with disabilities as well as other challenges. This new location is also the 20th Goodwill store to open in Western and Northern Connecticut.

The revenue that is made from the Goodwill centers helps to fund job training, youth training, and community-based services and last year was able to assist more than 23,000 people.

For more information about the new center located in Stamford click here (www.gwct.org).