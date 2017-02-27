Goodwill store and donation center opens in Stamford

By Published:
goodwill

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut retail store and donation center has just opened in Stamford with more than 11,300 square-feet of retail space.

The store, which is located at 587 Elm Street, has a drive-thru donation station and offers a wide variety clothing, electronics, and furniture.

“Stamford has been a wonderful supporter of Goodwill, and we’re thrilled to be able to open this second location in the city. We’re determined to helping Connecticut residents achieve greater self-sufficiency and independence through job training and other support services. This second location in Stamford aids that mission, employing more than 65 people from the community,” said Vickie Volpano, President and CEO, Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

It is a non-profit organization that has been providing employment and other services to people with disabilities as well as other challenges. This new location is also the 20th Goodwill store to open in Western and Northern Connecticut.

The revenue that is made from the Goodwill centers helps to fund job training, youth training, and community-based services and last year was able to assist more than 23,000 people.

For more information about the new center located in Stamford click here (www.gwct.org).

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s