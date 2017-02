NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Cascade’s Food Tasting on March 4th starting at 1pm. All newly engaged couples, we invite to sit down with our Wedding specialists to discuss hosting your wedding at Cascade.

Over the last decade, Cascade Fine Catering has been regarded as one of Connecticut’s premier Wedding Facilities.

Ingredients:

Gemelli pasta

Shaved black truffles

Black truffle infused olive oil

Shaved parmigiano reggiano.

Salt and pepper to taste

For more information visit www.cascade-banquets.com