Litchfield woman facing manslaughter charge in connection with October crash

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Litchfield woman is now under arrest in connection with a fatal car crash on October 22, 2016. According to Connecticut State Police, 57-year-old Elizabeth Waterbury was driving drunk when her car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Street and Talmadge Lane in Litchfield. According to investigators, Waterbury crossed out of her lane, and crashed into another car carrying four passengers. The crash killed Aislinn Kern. Waterbury now faces a second degree manslaughter charge, DUI, assault, and tampering with physical evidence charges. She is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

Advertisement