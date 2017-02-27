Milford sisters hold pancake breakfast for Syrian refugees

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Three sisters from Milford held a pancake breakfast Sunday morning to help Syrian refugees.

The Welby family opened their home Sunday cooking up pancakes and waffles. They wanted to show no matter if you’re young or old, every little deed can help others.

“You can basically do anything. You may be small, but like you can help a lot of people and hopefully you can like, make change,” said Elliana Welby.

The girls drew up a business plan and their goal is to raise a total of $4,500 for refugees, and the Syrian American Medical Society.

