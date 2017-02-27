New Haven man to attend presidential address to Congress

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man who worked as a translator for U.S. troops in Afghanistan will see President Trump’s joint speech to congress Tuesday in person.

Hewad Hemat is a guest of Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Hemat was trying to get his parents to come to the United States, but they can’t, because of the President’s immigration order.



“He is the face and voice that I want my colleagues to see as evidence of why a Muslim ban does huge damage to our nation,” Sen. Blumenthal told News 8.

Hemat, who plans to apply for his U.S. citizenship as soon as he’s qualified, settled in New Haven with his family. He says the immigration order will keep future interpreters like him from helping the United States.