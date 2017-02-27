New London forum for families of immigrant students

The art project “Portrait of America: We are a nation of immigrants” shows the diversity of New London through portraits placed in empty storefronts. That diversity on display downtown is also seen in the school system.

“My last check there was more than 26 different languages and there’s probably more,” says Dr. Manuel Rivera, the superintendent of New London schools.

He says they don’t track students by immigration status they simply follow federal law and provide the same education to all students.

“There was a Supreme Court ruling in 1982 that provides for that. So this is just simply following the law,” says Dr. Rivera.

The school district is reaching out to parents and guardians who may be worried about immigration raids and enforcement.

“I’ve heard that there are a few families who have actually kept their children home and that is really the sad part about this because you really don’t want to see that happen,” says Dr. Rivera.

“If I was in their shoes I’d be worried too,” says Alicet Garcia who has two children at the Harbor School in New London

On Monday night an informational forum will be held to inform families of their rights and provide information on things like what to do if a family member is detained by federal agents.

“That’s good that they’re reaching out and they’re helping out,” says Garcia. “They want what’s good for the kids anyways. So it’s a good thing.”

An attorney with the Immigration Advocacy and Support Center in New London will also answer any questions concerned parents have at the 6:00 PM meeting at the C.B. Jennings School Dual Language and International Elementary Magnet School.

“We want to assure them that public schools are a safe place for their children and that they have every right to be there in our schools,” says Dr. Garcia.

The title of the Monday night forum is “We All Belong.” It’s not to debate the immigration issue but rather to inform people of their rights.