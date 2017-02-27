Police identify driver in deadly accident on I-95 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly accident on Interstate 95 in Fairfield on Monday morning.

According to the report, on car was traveling on I-95 northbound, then went through a wire rope guardrail, down an embankment and hit a tree head on. The driver was taken out of the car, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. The right lane of I-95 northbound, south of exit 23 was closed for a few hours.

Police identified the driver as James Mindrum, 43, of Stratford. According to a witness, Mindrum veered off the right shoulder without braking. This case remains under investigation.