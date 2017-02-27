Police search for missing Naugatuck man

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck police are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say 34-year-old Christopher Schatz was last seen on Wednesday, February 26th, at around noon. Schatz last communicated with someone on that same day at around 7:30 p.m. via text but has not been reached since.

Schatz is described as a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs around 145 lbs. He also has brown hair and hazel eyes. Schatz was last seen wearing a black “Northface” coat and New York Yankees hat.

Police believe Schatz is driving a gray 2005 Nissan Altima with the Connecticut registration plate “AA10901.”

Anyone with information on Schatz’s whereabouts is urged to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.