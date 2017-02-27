Pot of rice and beans triggers New Haven drug bust

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A search for a domestic violence suspect in New Haven wound up with police arresting three other people on drug charges. Sunday night New Haven police got a domestic violence call at a Maltby Place apartment. Police got a description of the armed suspect and found him in a home near his aunt’s house. Police say the suspect saw them, went into a room, changed clothes, and came back out. Police arrested Lawrence Howard, 27 of New Haven on a domestic violence charge.

While they were searching the apartment for Howard’s gun police found a container of rice and beans. Under the rice and beans police say they found three bags of cocaine, 25 bags of heroin, a bag of marijuana and packaging materials.

Malcome Ratchford, 23, Shurell Ratchford, 25, and Timothy Jones, 25, were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school & possession of marijuana.