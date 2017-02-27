Public Hearing to revisit idea of bringing electronic tolls to Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State lawmakers will revisit the idea of bringing tolls back to Connecticut highways in a public hearing on Monday.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee will be discussing several bills that would require tolls on some of Connecticut’s highways.

One proposal calls for a fee called congestion tolling, which would charge drivers during peak travel times.

Governor Dannel Malloy says the money raised by those fees would help pay for a planned $100 billion overhaul of state transportation infrastructure.

The public hearing will start Monday, February 27th, at 11:00 a.m. at the State Capitol in Hartford.