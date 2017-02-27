Quassy hiring for seasonal employees

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark has announced that they are now hiring for 2017 season, which opens May 6th.

Interested candidates can download and complete the employment application at http://www.quassy.com. The application is located under the About Quassy icon on the Jobs page. Quassy asks that applicants do not call the park office. Applications are being accepted 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the park office, located near the Grand Carousel building in the 20-acre lakeside facility. Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Middlebury.

Positions being filled include: grounds, ride safety inspectors, restroom attendants, games, arcade attendants, ride operators, food service, lifeguards, parking, customer relations, sales team associate, and guest services representatives for corporate outings.

Among the more than 24 rides and attractions Quassy features two new kiddieland rides for this year: Skipper’s Clippers and Up, Up & Away. Splash Away Bay waterpark will open May 27 along with Quassy Beach.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark is open from May through early October. The park has a variety of seasonal positions available for students and adults.