Rain & Warmth Followed By Another Chill & Flakes?

By Published:
mw-hour-by-hour-precip-clouds-4k-rpm

It’s a busy week with temperature changes and a few systems to track.

Temperatures will be higher today compared to yesterday. The only issue will be the wind coming in off of that cold Long island Sound water keep the immediate shoreline colder. Many towns will be around 50° today. Only 40s though for areas near or south of Rte. 1 due to that colder SW breeze.

temps1 Rain & Warmth Followed By Another Chill & Flakes?

temps2 Rain & Warmth Followed By Another Chill & Flakes?

temps3 Rain & Warmth Followed By Another Chill & Flakes?

Temperatures will get even warmer through Wednesday when 60s are expected. A strong cold front will deliver colder air Thursday afternoon. Prior to this cold front, there will be showers at times Tuesday and Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could even make the trip through Connecticut Wednesday.

A tricky forecast for Friday! We will be tracking a clipper system coming down out of Canada and heading our way as cold air remains in place. Some light snow possible Friday morning. Stay tuned on this!

gfs1 Rain & Warmth Followed By Another Chill & Flakes?

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s