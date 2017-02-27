Rain & Warmth Followed By Another Chill & Flakes?

It’s a busy week with temperature changes and a few systems to track.

Temperatures will be higher today compared to yesterday. The only issue will be the wind coming in off of that cold Long island Sound water keep the immediate shoreline colder. Many towns will be around 50° today. Only 40s though for areas near or south of Rte. 1 due to that colder SW breeze.

Temperatures will get even warmer through Wednesday when 60s are expected. A strong cold front will deliver colder air Thursday afternoon. Prior to this cold front, there will be showers at times Tuesday and Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could even make the trip through Connecticut Wednesday.

A tricky forecast for Friday! We will be tracking a clipper system coming down out of Canada and heading our way as cold air remains in place. Some light snow possible Friday morning. Stay tuned on this!