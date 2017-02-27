Rep. DeLauro Meeting with Hamden Police Dept. to Talk Gun Safety

Rosa DeLauro
Rosa DeLauro

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) will visit the Hamden Police Department this morning at 9:30 AM to discuss gun safety.

A current legislation sponsored by House Republicans is currently on the table that would make it easier for people to access and purchase firearm silencers. DeLauro and others are concerned that removing silencers from the National Firearms Act would put lives in danger.

At the event today Congresswoman DeLauro will be joined by Thomas Wydra, Hamden Police Chief, and Ron Pinciaro, Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, for this event. The group is calling on congress to keep gun violence protection laws strong.

A release by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro stated, “DeLauro continues to work with advocates to push for tougher laws to prevent gun violence, which include enacting universal background checks, allowing research to be conducted on gun violence, and banning assault weapons.”

