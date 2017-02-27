Rhode Island man arrested near Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Rhode Island man was arrested at a hotel near Foxwoods on Sunday.

Authorities say 26-year-old, Nicholas D. Haffner of North Smithfield, Rhode Island is accused of causing a disturbance within the Two Trees Hotel while intoxicated, riding the elevator yelling and screaming, and harassing the other hotel guests. They say upon contact with Foxwoods Security, Haffner became uncooperative and pushed a security officer.

Officials say a Ledyard police officer approached Haffner, but he continued to be uncooperative and created a disturbance, refusing to comply when ordered.

Police say when he was taken into custody, Haffner struggled to be placed within a patrol vehicle, the booking area, and the holding cell.

Haffner is being charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $2,500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on March, 13.