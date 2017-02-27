Rhode Island Senate to talk about Amtrak bypass proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state senators are holding a meeting to talk about the proposed new Amtrak line that would speed up rail travel between Boston and New York City by creating a bypass through parts of southern New England.

The proposal that would straighten the route through coastal eastern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island has met with opposition from several towns and the state legislators and members of Congress who represent them.

It’s part of broader changes being considered for Amtrak’s Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor over the coming decades.

Doug Gascon, a deputy director of governmental affairs at the Federal Railroad Administration, will present his agency’s recommendations to a state Senate finance committee on Tuesday at the Rhode Island State House.

It’s a public meeting but senators won’t be taking public comments.

