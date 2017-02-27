Stamford fire leaves home damaged

By Published:
(Image: Stamford Fire Department)
(Image: Stamford Fire Department)

Stamford, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford firefighters are trying to determine what sparked a blaze in the basement of a Shippan Point neighborhood on Sunday night. By the time firefighters got to the scene, the three story house was already fully involved and all of the people who were inside had already left the building.

The fire broke out at about 10-fifteen at night and it took firefighters about an hour to get things under control.

Officials say the blaze started in the basement, but eventually spread to the first two floors of the home. There were no injuries.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s