Stamford fire leaves home damaged

Stamford, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford firefighters are trying to determine what sparked a blaze in the basement of a Shippan Point neighborhood on Sunday night. By the time firefighters got to the scene, the three story house was already fully involved and all of the people who were inside had already left the building.

The fire broke out at about 10-fifteen at night and it took firefighters about an hour to get things under control.

Officials say the blaze started in the basement, but eventually spread to the first two floors of the home. There were no injuries.