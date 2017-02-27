Temperature changes causing damaging pot holes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Pot holes are popping up across the state and taking a toll on all our cars! Experts with AAA say repairs are costing billions of dollars.

It’s the season when streetscapes turn into moons apes due to all the craters. One of the reasons this happens is because of exactly the kind of weather we’ve been having.

So, quick science lesson. When you get lots of freezing and thawing, the ground moves a little, causing small cracks in the pavement. Then water get in the cracks, and then freezes in the cold, and when water freezes it expands, forcing the cracks to grow. The result is a problem that results in an annual cost to drivers of around $3 billion, according to the AAA. So that’s how we end up with potholes. But what can you do so you don’t end up hitting a pothole? The AAA has some tips for you.

“First, heads up, eyes up. Scan the roadway, look far enough into the distance so that you can anticipate a problem. Second of all, easiest thing – slow down,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Spokesperson.

Also, beware of puddles in the road. Clever potholes have learned to disguise themselves as puddles, and you have no idea how deep they are.

Now, if you can’t avoid a pothole, the AAA says to hit it straight on, because if you’re turning, the sidewall of your tire could take the impact, which makes tire damage more likely. If you hit it hard, pull over somewhere safe and check your tires to make sure there is not any damage.

And if your car is making any strange noises or shaking a little, get it to a certified mechanic as soon as possible.