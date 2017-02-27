Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Danbury. A trooper clocked a vehicle at 86 miles per hour on I-84 Eastbound at exit five in Danbury. The trooper discovered the vehicle’s driver, Danielle Rose Keith, had her Pennsylvania driver’s license suspended. During a search of the vehicle, Troopers found a large amount of edible THC. A passenger in the car claimed ownership of the drugs, and was taken into custody. Keith was issued an infraction for motor vehicle violations.

