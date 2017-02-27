Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Danbury. A trooper clocked a vehicle at 86 miles per hour on I-84 Eastbound at exit five in Danbury. The trooper discovered the vehicle’s driver, Danielle Rose Keith, had her Pennsylvania driver’s license suspended. During a search of the vehicle, Troopers found a large amount of edible THC. A passenger in the car claimed ownership of the drugs, and was taken into custody. Keith was issued an infraction for motor vehicle violations.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.