Weather round-up: Minor river flooding, near-record warmth, severe threat

By Published: Updated:

A very warm February will end with another mild day on Tuesday. March begins with near-record warmth on Wednesday, but at the same time, there is a severe weather threat for part of the Northeastern United States, including western CT. The setup does not look quite as good as it was this weekend when a tornado tore through Goshen and Conway, MA.

mw ranking list Weather round up: Minor river flooding, near record warmth, severe threat

A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but we are not expecting any t-storms. The first threat of t-storms is late Tuesday night as a warm front moves through the northeast. Don’t be shocked if you hear the rumble of thunder late at night. Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday.

key sne spc severe threat Weather round up: Minor river flooding, near record warmth, severe threat

Wednesday could be an active day in CT. The Storm Prediction Center has placed western CT (west of I-91) in a 5% risk of severe thunderstorms. Technically, that means there is a 5% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any given location. It’s a relatively low threat, but something to watch closely. Yes, it’s unusual to have a severe storm threat in New England on the first day of March. That tornado in Massachusetts on Saturday was the first confirmed February tornado in Massachusetts history. Based on the weather setup, the main threat seems to be damaging wind from any t-storms that roll through CT. The timing of the showers/storms is difficult. It’s best to check in with News8 throughout the day, and also download the StormTeam8 app for your phone.

In spite of the clouds and showers, we may have another record-breaking day in CT. The record highs are relatively low for March 1, and there is a pretty good chance that at least the inland record falls on Wednesday. Based on the timing of the cold front, it could be close to 60° at 12:01 am Thursday, and that would put Thursday in the books as another very warm day. However, a gusty wind will drop the temperature into the 30s by late in the afternoon.

mw records Weather round up: Minor river flooding, near record warmth, severe threat

All of this warm weather over the past few weeks is contributing to major snow melting in Northern New England. As a result, the Connecticut River is cresting tonight near flood stage in Hartford. Flood stage is 16.0 feet, and it is expected to crest at close to that level, leading to minor flooding in the lowest lying areas from Hartford to Glastonbury to Wethersfield and Plymouth.

mw wx default4 Weather round up: Minor river flooding, near record warmth, severe threat

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s