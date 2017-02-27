West Haven man arrested for falsely reporting a crime

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to West Haven police, a local resident was arrested for giving Police false reports of an incident.

On January 31st, West Haven officers received a call about a stabbing on Crest Street from a man later identified as Marque Knox, 31, of West Haven.

Police, fire, and EMS emergency resources were all sent to the area but did not find an injured party. After several attempts, police officers were able to trace the cell phone number back to Knox who later claimed that he was drunk and upset with his girlfriend.

Knox was arrested on a search warrant and charged with falsely reporting an incident and the misuse of a 911 system. He was held on bond.