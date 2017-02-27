What’s Brewing: Everything Oscars

By Published:
b41aa60525394e0980220902904bd82c

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Everything Oscars, from the winners, losers, the fashion and more.

Did you watch the Oscars last night? See who won big.

Everyone is talking about the huge mistake which occurred when “La La Land” was announced as the winner of Best Picture, but it was in fact the movie “Moonlight” which actually won.

Also take a look at all the fashion hits and misses.

One of the best moments of the show was when a group of tourist who thought they were just going for a tour ended up in the front row of the Oscars.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fascinating Collection of Jarred Brains at The Cushing Center at Yale

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s