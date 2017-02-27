What’s Brewing: Everything Oscars

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Everything Oscars, from the winners, losers, the fashion and more.

Did you watch the Oscars last night? See who won big.

Everyone is talking about the huge mistake which occurred when “La La Land” was announced as the winner of Best Picture, but it was in fact the movie “Moonlight” which actually won.

Also take a look at all the fashion hits and misses.

One of the best moments of the show was when a group of tourist who thought they were just going for a tour ended up in the front row of the Oscars.

