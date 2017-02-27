Your Guide to Getting Fit for Your Wedding Day

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Newly engaged couple Kelsey Maiolo and Rob Kaminski know a thing or two about getting in shape for a wedding. Both personal trainers at the Edge Fitness Clubs, they’ve helped many people shape up for their trip to the altar.

“Your wedding day is supposed to be the day where you feel your best and look your best,” Maiolo said. “Being able to train for that day and feel good and feel fit is extremely important.”

So when should you begin your quest to get ready for your big day?

“You should really start as soon as possible,” Kaminski said. “The day you get engaged, it should be that day.”

Maiolo and Kaminski recommend first creating a plan to reach your goal.

“The plan can be a combination of your diet, which is going to be the most important thing, and then your training,” Kaminski explained.

How many days should you plan to spend at the gym?

“If you’re starting off and you’re not used to working out then give yourself two to three days a week,” Maiolo said. “You can progressively work up to four to five days a week.”

If you need help getting motivated, you may want to consider hiring a personal trainer.

“They’re going to help you achieve your goals,” Kaminski explained. “They’re going to stay on top of you. They’re going to keep you motivated and keep your accountable.”

Maiolo said that being a personal trainer is a 24/7 job.

“We get clients who send us messages all day: ‘I’m at the grocery store, what can I eat?’ ‘Is this something that’s on my plan?’ ‘I’m out to dinner, what should I order?’” she said.

When it comes to your diet, Maiolo and Kaminski say there are certain things to avoid in the months leading up to your wedding.

“The number one killer of metabolism is going to be alcohol,” Kaminski said. “So if you can, avoid alcohol at all costs. Let’s cut that out right away.”

Cut down on sugary and starchy foods. Instead, focus on eating fresh fruits, green veggies and lean proteins. But of course, there’s sure to be temptations along the way.

“Everyone’s going to want to throw you an engagement party and they’re going to want to have cake; they’re going to want to have cupcakes,” Maiolo said.

“You really have to kind of block out the negative influences,” Kaminski added. “Focus on the positives and focus on your goal.”

As for exercise, Maiolo says there are a few exercises the bride should incorporate into her workout routine.

“A common trend for dresses is something that is strapless,” Maiolo said. “So focusing on shoulders is extremely common for women.”

Triceps extensions, high pulls and lateral raises are great options. As the groom, Kaminski said it’s all about looking good in their suit or tuxedo.

“They want to fill it out, so whether they are putting on muscle or losing a bit of weight, they too want to look good,” Kaminski explained.

He suggests bicycle crunches, bench presses and overhead presses for the best results.

There’s also one exercise for both the bride and groom that’s great for both the body and mind…

“A great stress reliever for wedding planning are medicine ball slams,” Maiolo explained. “It’s great for your heart. It’s great for your back.”

With all the stress a wedding can bring, it’s important to take time for your mental and physical health. For more information, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.