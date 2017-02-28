3 teens injured in crash following pursuit

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three teenagers were injured early late Monday night when the car they were in crashed in Granby following a police pursuit in Southwick, Massachusetts.

According to Granby Police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Route 10 / 202 when it crashed into several trees in the area of Lakeside Drive at 10:46 p.m. According to police a Southwick, Massachusetts Officer attempted to stop the vehicle for a possible DUI / erratic operation on Route 10 and when the car crossed the state line the officer lost sight of it and then found it after it had crashed.

Granby Police say the two female and one male occupant had to be extricated from the car but their injuries are not life-threatening. Their identities are not known at this time.

Route 10 / 202 was closed for a while following the crash but has since reopened.