Avon Police warn residents about “Can You Hear Me?” scam

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon Police are warning residents about scammers claiming to be a customer service representative. According to investigators, they’re received a number of reports about people getting calls from a person who is friendly, introduces themselves, and then tells the caller they are having a problem with their headset. The scammers then ask, “can you hear me?” hoping the person on the other end will answer, “yes”. Scammers are then recording the “yes” response, and using it to trick automated systems, such as utility services. Scammers tend to target people who they already have taken personal information from so they can charge services to your account.

Police recommend the following tips to avoid being scammed:

Do not answer your phone from numbers you don’t recognize

Do not give out personal information

Do not confirm your identity over the phone

Do not answer questions from people you don’t know over the phone