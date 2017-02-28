Big Temperature Changes This Week!

Temperatures will be way up there again today and tomorrow before a return to chilly winds and a colder feel Thursday afternoon. Enjoy the warmth through Wednesday. Here’s where we should be for readings this time of the year:

With a little sun, temperatures today will be in the 50s. Near 60° inland. The issue along our immediate shoreline is the cold water of Long Island Sound keep the air chilly at all of the beach communities. A strong cold front may trigger some potent thunderstorms Wednesday late afternoon/evening after temperatures get up to near 70° inland. The air behind this front will cause a strong wind and colder feel to develop Thursday during the afternoon with the wind chill between 20° and 30°!

The chill will remain in place through at least the first half of the weekend! Winter is not quite over yet!