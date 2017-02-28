Big Temperature Changes This Week!

By Published:
temps2

Temperatures will be way up there again today and tomorrow before a return to chilly winds and a colder feel Thursday afternoon. Enjoy the warmth through Wednesday. Here’s where we should be for readings this time of the year:

auto almanac Big Temperature Changes This Week!

With a little sun, temperatures today will be in the 50s. Near 60° inland. The issue along our immediate shoreline is the cold water of Long Island Sound keep the air chilly at all of the beach communities. A strong cold front may trigger some potent thunderstorms Wednesday late afternoon/evening after temperatures get up to near 70° inland. The air behind this front will cause a strong wind and colder feel to develop Thursday during the afternoon with the wind chill between 20° and 30°!

temps11 Big Temperature Changes This Week!

temps21 Big Temperature Changes This Week!

The chill will remain in place through at least the first half of the weekend! Winter is not quite over yet!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s