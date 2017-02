WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve left your heart in San Francisco you can fly there directly from Bradley this summer and get it.

Starting in June, United is adding direct flights from Bradley to San Francisco International Airport.

The flights will only run through September 5th.

There will be an early morning departure out of Bradley and a red eye return from San Francisco.

United is the third carrier to launch significant new service out of Bradley this year.