Cruisin’ Connecticut – Pottery Class at “The Clay Date” in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of “The Clay Date!”

Owner, Jessica Ginnow started the business with her husband five years ago:

Well I always liked to craft. Really my degree is in social psychology and I love providing a space for people to kind of go and relax and release.

You can enjoy a cup of coffee or ice cream, while experiencing paint ceramics, glass-art fusion, candle making, painting and pottery wheels.

Today we’re rolling up our sleeves for a pottery wheel class. I promise I won’t recreate the scene from “Ghost.” I’ll spare you the awkwardness.

Ginnow explains the pottery wheel experience.

It’s muddy. It’s a sensational thing. We offer a one-time experience, so if it’s on your bucket list or you just wanted to try it, we offer that one time class.

First the clay is spiral wedged… which is basically like kneading bread. It takes out any air bubbles in the clay.

Then you get the clay centered on your wheel, and slowly flatten out the clay a bit. You then begin to shape the pottery, by poking a hole in the middle to form the opening of your bowl, mug… whatever it may be.

Then you pull the floor of the pot out from the inside and pull the walls up. At this point you can let your creative juice go wild, crafting almost any type of shape.

I can tell you first hand it’s a unique experience, that you should try at least once. Very calming. Check out The Clay Date: 146 amity Road, New Haven, CT 06515

