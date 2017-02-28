Dramatic dash cam footage released of trooper saving Q Bridge jumper

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have released dash cam video showing the dramatic rescue of a man threatening to jump off of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge.

On Friday, police were called to the bridge for a man who was threatening to jump off. Troopers tried to convince the man to come back over the barrier to safety, but he would not.

Finally, Trooper First Class Aaron Mathew ran to the man, jumped the barrier and held the man while other troopers, officers and firefighters could pull him over the wall to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Watch the video below to see the rescue:

