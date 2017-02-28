Drunken naked man’s car found in Long Island Sound

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s Police Dive team made a trip into Long Island Sound early Tuesday morning after a call about a car in the water. Police found the car several hundred feet from the b oat launch at New Haven’s Sound School on Sea Street. The car was empty.

Police tracked down the car’s owner and his wife at Yale New Haven Hospital. The man had been sent there after police in West Haven were called to Pete’s Bar and Lounge on Captain Thomas Boulevard. Officers found him naked, throwing things around the bar. Police brought him to the hospital to recover from what they say was likely “over consumption of alcohol.”

Police say the man told them he had left his car at the bar. Officers think someone took his car from the bar and drove it into the sound. Police are still trying to figure out who put the car in the drink.