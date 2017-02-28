Ethan Allen: Bridal Registry Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ethan Allen offers an exclusive selection of items that newlyweds will be wanting for their new home. There is a wide range of furnishings to suit a wide variety of styles. On top of that almost all of their furniture is highly customizable, making the options virtually limitless.

They offer the gift giver the opportunity to purchase gifts more relevant to the lifestyles of many young couples who would use the traditional fine china and silverware that were the obligatory mainstays of the bridal registries for my generation.

The best part: complimentary interior design service by experienced designers to guide couples through the often over-whelming process of furnishing their first home together. Because they make the majority of their own products (here in the USA), Ethan Allen can offer uncompromising quality and value.

Ethan Allen has partnered with GiftRegsitry.com to manage the registry, Ethan Allen provides a list with tips on item selection (such as the 30/30/30 rule), free registry announcements, universal gift cards that can be used at over 200 design centers as well as online, plus we offer a post-event completion discount to get any must-have items that weren’t already purchased from the list.

And if the bride or groom wants to spend time reflecting on their options while hanging out in their pajamas at home, the website is a great tool as well.

For more information visit www.ethanallen.com