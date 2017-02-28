Face-biter said he fled demon-like figure before killings

Austin Harrouff (Photo: Martin County Florida Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
Austin Harrouff (Photo: Martin County Florida Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida college student accused of randomly killing a couple and chewing on the dead man’s face told TV personality Phil McGraw he had been running from a demon-like figure named Daniel before the attack.

In a video released Tuesday by prosecutors, 20-year-old Austin Harrouff told McGraw he only had vague memories of killing John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon last Aug. 15.

The video had been scheduled to air on McGraw’s “Dr. Phil” television show last October but was pulled at the last minute without explanation.

This image made from a video released Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, by Duffy’s Sports Grill, shows Austin Harrouff leaving the restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. A Florida sheriff’s said Friday that Harrouff caught trying to bite the face off a victim after stabbing the man and wife, will be charged with first-degree murder. (Duffy’s Sports Grill via AP)

The couple was attacked shortly after Harrouff stormed out of a dinner with his father and others. His parents say he had been acting strangely.

McGraw interviewed him last fall before the Florida State University student was released from the hospital and arrested.

