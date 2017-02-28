Fire closes Route 1 in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 1 is closed in Westbrook Tuesday morning due to a fire.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 1/ Boston Post Road is closed at Economy Drive due to a structure fire. The fire was reported at 8:03 a.m.

It is unclear where exactly the fire is on Economy Drive or what type of structure it is. There is no word on if there were any injuries or the cause of the blaze.

The DOT says Route 1 is expected to reopen in 8 hours or less.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

