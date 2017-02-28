Home-built plane crashes through condo roof, killing pilot

Associated Press logo By Published:
Firefighters investigate the scene after a single-engine aircraft crashed into a building across the Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Methuen, Mass. According to police, the pilot of the home-built plane was killed, while no one in the building was hurt. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Firefighters investigate the scene after a single-engine aircraft crashed into a building across the Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Methuen, Mass. According to police, the pilot of the home-built plane was killed, while no one in the building was hurt. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A single-engine aircraft crashed into a condominium building Tuesday on its approach to an airport, killing the pilot and leaving the plane’s tail sticking out of the complex’s roof.

The pilot was identified as Al Lavender, a former city councilor and mayor of Newburyport, police said.

There were no reported injuries to residents of the building, located in Methuen across the Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport and about 20 miles southwest of Newburyport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the home-built plane was on its final approach when it crashed.

Only a few people were inside the building at the Prides Crossing condominium complex when the plane crashed shortly after 1 p.m., Lt. Stephen Smith said.

Television footage and photos showed the tail of the single-engine plane sticking out of the roof.

Keith Lontine, a witness to the crash, told New England Cable News the plane “came down straight out of the sky.”

“It looked like it took a nosedive out of the blue and smashed into the building,” Lontine said.

Donna Holaday, the current mayor of Newburyport, said Lavender loved working for the city and was loved by the community. “Our community has suffered a tremendous loss today and our thoughts and prayers are with the Lavender family,” she said.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s