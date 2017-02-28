K9 units search high school for drugs

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday morning Police K9 units searched the halls of Fitch Senior High School for narcotics. School officials had requested the search and at 9 a.m. the specially trained dogs were brought into inspect the school and try to locate any drugs.

The search was thorough, as the dogs inspected the students’ lockers and backpacks. Despite the thorough search, no contraband was located. The departments that assisted with the search were Waterford, Vernon, Willimantic, East Lyme, Montville, Stonington, Norwich, and Madison police departments.