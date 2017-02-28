Man arrested in New Year’s DUI crash

Related Coverage Drunk driving results in a multi-car collision

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been arrested for a crash on New Year’s Day that left several people injured.

On Tuesday, police arrested Quamel Smith of Hartford for a serious crash on the morning of New Year’s Day. Police say Smith was driving at 12:20 a.m. on Hartford Road when he lost control and collided with another vehicle. The crash forced that vehicle into oncoming traffic, causing another collision which forced the third car off the road.

Police say two people in the back seat of Smith’s car, who weren’t wearing seatbelts, were seriously injured, were hospitalized for an extended period of time, and are still rehabilitating. Two other passengers were injured.

The driver of the second car suffered incapacitating injuries, and her 7-year-old daughter was suffered minor injuries. The driver of the third car also sustained minor injuries.

Police say Smith was not licensed to drive. He failed a sobriety test at the scene and was arrested for DUI for a BAC of .200, more than twice the legal limit.

The police investigation showed Smith was driving 85 MPH when he lost control; the area has a posted speed limit of 30 MPH. Police say Smith also lied about his involvement and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

In addition to the original DUI charge, Smith is charged with risk of injury to a minor, three counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, three counts of third-degree assault, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Smith is held in lieu of $80,000 bond.