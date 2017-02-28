Man gets 65 years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Waterbury man convicted of climbing through a window and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at her Meriden home more than two years ago is headed to prison.

The New Haven Register reports that 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez was sentenced to 65 years behind bars after he was found guilty in December of charges of first-degree sexual assault, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say Gonzalez entered the girl’s home on Oct. 15, 2014 and sexually assaulted her in her bed. Police identified Gonzalez using DNA evidence and the girl’s statements.

Gonzalez’s attorney says his client maintains his innocence and that the convictions will be appealed automatically.

The newspaper reported Gonzalez has previously been convicted of burglary, robbery and violation of probation.

