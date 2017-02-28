New Assisted Living Community Offers Care for People With Dementia

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Every 67 seconds, someone develops Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, 7.1 million people over age 65 will be living with it. Caring for someone with a memory problem can be challenging. But there’s a brand new community in Connecticut that offers specialized care for those with dementia.

It’s called Artis Senior Living and it’s nestled on three picturesque acres in Branford, Conn.

“All of our care partners are specifically trained in dementia care, so they have the ability to understand the mind of someone with dementia, and give them what they need to feel less frustrated and, and be re-directed,” explained Renee Michaud, the director of Marketing at Artis Senior Living.

The community is designed to feel like home. The middle of the building features a town center where residents can visit the salon for a little pampering, or the neighborhood center for group activities.

On the day I visited, the residents were making dog treats for an upcoming visit from some four-legged pet therapy friends.

“It’s very important for residents to have a purpose, a meaning in their lives,” Michaud said. “So creating programs for our residents that are meaningful are really important to their health and well-being.”

Surrounding the town center are four distinct neighborhoods named after local spots. Each one features an indoor front porch, as well as a shared living room, dining room and kitchen.

“In each neighborhood there are sixteen residents, so it’s very condensed and homey,” Michaud explained.

Everyone has their own private bedroom and bathroom. The rooms are easily identified by a memory box posted on the wall outside each resident’s door. The box contains images of family and friends.

Even meal time at Artis Senior Living feels like a taste of home.

“Our culinary director creates amazing food here and it’s based on our residents choices,” Michaud said. “They have an ability to have a voice in what choice they have.”

“The food is very good,” said Marge Canna, who has called Artis Senior Living home for the past month.

“It’s great,” she said about the community. “That’s all I can say in two words, it’s great.”

Those two simple words let her family know she’s in good hands. To schedule a tour of Artis Senior Living, call 203-533-1538 or visit ArtisSeniorLiving.com.