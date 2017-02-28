New Haven budget to be released

By Published:
harp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Residents of New Haven will get a better idea what their tax bills will look like for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is presenting her proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2018 at a news conference at city hall this afternoon.

By charter, the mayor set the budget process in motion last fall, when the heads of city agencies were required to calculate their estimated financial needs for the upcoming year.

Joining Mayor Harp at Tuesday’s media event will be city comptroller Daryl Jones and the director of Management and Budget Joe Clerkin.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s