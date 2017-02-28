New Haven budget to be released

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Residents of New Haven will get a better idea what their tax bills will look like for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is presenting her proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2018 at a news conference at city hall this afternoon.

By charter, the mayor set the budget process in motion last fall, when the heads of city agencies were required to calculate their estimated financial needs for the upcoming year.

Joining Mayor Harp at Tuesday’s media event will be city comptroller Daryl Jones and the director of Management and Budget Joe Clerkin.