NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Coast Guard responded to a report of a car in the water in New Haven Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard says someone reported that they saw a vehicle in the water off of South Water Street around 7 a.m.

New Haven Fire Department’s Marine 1 and a small Coast Guard boat located the car. They say it appears that no one was in the vehicle and crews are now working to pull the car out of the water.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 has a crew on scene.