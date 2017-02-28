New Haven Magnet School Opening Today

By Published:
UNH University New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for this morning at 9:30 AM for the opening of the brand new Engineering & Science University Magnet School (ESUMS). The school is located on the campus of the University of New Haven (500 Boston Post Road. West Haven, CT).

The New Haven Board of Education along side New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien, New Haven Public School Superintendent Dr. Reginald Mayo, UNH President Steve Kaplan, ESUMS Principal Medria Blue-Ellis will be hosting the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The school started back in 2007 as a part of the STEM program for grades 6-12. The STEM program focuses student curriculum on science, technology, engineering, and math. The State approved the new building in 2008.

The school was conceived to be both a public and private partnership with the University of New Haven Engineering School where student and teacher exchanges would benefit both populations.
The partnership with UNH gives high school students the ability to take advanced collegiate level courses and provides UNH scholarships to high achieving graduates of ESUMS.

The student population is made up of 65% New Haven residents and 35% from other communities, mainly West Haven.

Teachers and staff will welcome 616 students to the new 122,000 sq. ft. five-story home with state of the art engineering, science, technology, computer and robotics labs designed by Svigals & Partners. It holds a LEED Silver rating with a large solar panel array on the roof. This is the 41st building project completed by the New Haven School Construction Program.

 

