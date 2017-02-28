Officials investigating possible hazmat at Yale School of Medicine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating after three people felt faint inside a building on Cedar Street in New Haven.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) tell News 8 they responded to 333 Cedar Street in New Haven Tuesday afternoon for a report of two unconscious females. The building is a part of the Yale School of Medicine.

DEEP officials are taking air samples and hazmat crews have been called to the scene after at least three people fell ill. New Haven Fire Chief John Alston says just before 2:40 p.m., the call came in for three people feeling sick. Responders found two people in a lab and one in a clerical office. One person fainted and one person felt faint and weak. Chief Alston says another person had already left sick and went home. They were brought back to be examined.

“Anytime you have more than two to three people experiencing the same symptoms in the workplace, it’s a little bit suspicious for us,” said Alston.

The Board of Health, New Haven Fire, Yale Police and New Haven Police are all investigating.