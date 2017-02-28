Pastor faces 60 years in prison for fleecing 2 parishioners

Associated Press logo By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The former pastor of a Connecticut church has pleaded no contest to charges that he fleeced two parishioners out of a combined $400,000.

Prosecutors say 67-year-old Robert Genevicz faces 60 years in prison at sentencing May 26 after pleading no contest Monday to two counts of first-degree larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He remains free on $100,000 bond.

The Connecticut Post reports that Genevicz and his lawyer refused comment after the hearing.

Authorities say as pastor of Stratford Baptist Church, Genevicz stole nearly $200,000 from retired school teacher Patricia Stosak and $200,000 from the estate of 88-year-old Arthur Devack. Both have since died.

Police say Genevicz took out loans under Devack’s name to buy two Mercedes-Benzes, one for him and one for an alleged accomplice.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s