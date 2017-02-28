Patriots’ Trey Flowers Helps Tackle Mystic Aquarium’s First Seal Release of the Year

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Super Bowl Champion New England Patriot’s Defensive Lineman Trey Flowers had quite the honor today helping release a female seal, named after him, back into the ocean at Blue Shutters Beach. The adorable 8-9 month old harbor seal, Trey Flowers, charged the crashing waves as Flowers cheered on his namesake from the side.

“I haven’t been this close to a seal” said Flowers, “I can’t even say that I’ve seen a seal before so it’s pretty cool.”

Each year, Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team votes on a theme for naming seals rehabilitated and released that year and the winning theme for 2017 was flowers.

After the Patriots amazing Super Bowl win, Mystic Aquarium needed to name it’s first seal to be released this year. The Aquarium staff got creative and decided to honor the player who led his defense with six tackles and 2 ½ sacks helping to fuel an epic comeback that resulted in the Patriot’s historic overtime victory.

“I don’t know any teammates of mine that have an animal named after them so I’ve got the upper hand on that” said Flowers.

Trey the seal was rescued in mid-December by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research & Preservation. She was in need of medical treatment for several wounds to her body. Now that she has fully recovered, Trey Flowers the seal returned to the ocean making Super Bowl champion Trey Flowers a fan of Mystic Aquarium’s animal rescue efforts.