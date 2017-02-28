Patriots’ Trey Flowers to release “Trey” the harbor seal back home

New England Patriots' Trey Flowers celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
CHARLESTOWN, RI. (WTNH) — Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers will be releasing a harbor seal back into its natural habitat on Tuesday.

Trey the harbor seal was rescued in Rockaway, New York by the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research & Preservation back in December of 2016.

Crews took Trey to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, where he weighed only 30 pounds. The seal received medical care for multiple injuries including wounds on his flippers, neck and belly.

The rescue clinic decided to honor to the New England Patriots, following their amazing Super Bowl win, by naming the seal after defensive lineman Trey Flowers.

Now fully recovered, Trey the harbor seal weighs about 48 pounds and is ready for life at sea yet again.

Patriot’s own Trey Flowers will help deliver the seal back to his natural habitat off of Blue Shutter Beach in Charlestown,  Rhode Island. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28th.

